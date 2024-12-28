Close
Mega Millions ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in California

Dec 28, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

A Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold Friday...

Ishar Gill holds up a copy of the Mega Millions lotto ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion at his family's store in Cottonwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, the ticket with the winning numbers was drawn Friday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


At least one Mega Millions player has plenty of dough to ring in the New Year after drawing the winning number.

After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in California for the drawing Friday night, according to the Mega Millions website.

The California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Circle K (Sunshine Food and Gas) on Rhonda Road in Cottonwood, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Sacramento. The winning ticket matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6. Ishar Gill, a son of the store owner, said the winning ticket was “a blessing” for the small rural town of roughly 6,000 people. The identity of the winner or winners was not immediately known.

“We don’t have the slightest clue of who may have won it or who may have sold it,” Gill told The Associated Press. “But congratulations to the winner.”

The total amount of the Mega Millions jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continued to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grew. Until Friday, the last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was Sept. 10.

What should I know about the Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023. Two prizes for its compatriot Powerball lottery have been larger.

Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions ticket prices are set to rise from $2 to $5 in April. The increase will be one of many changes that officials say will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.

