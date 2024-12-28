Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Dec 28, 2024, 2:00 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A 41-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Phoenix, authorities said.

At around 2:30 a.m., police responded to call regarding a crash at 39th Avenue and Thomas Road where they found Alex Verdugo III with injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Verdugo was driving west on Thomas Road when his vehicle veered off the road and collided into a tree.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were made available.

