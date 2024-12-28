1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 41-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Phoenix, authorities said.

At around 2:30 a.m., police responded to call regarding a crash at 39th Avenue and Thomas Road where they found Alex Verdugo III with injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Verdugo was driving west on Thomas Road when his vehicle veered off the road and collided into a tree.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.