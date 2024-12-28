PHOENIX — Police identified and arrested a suspect after one person was killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

At around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting on 8th Street and Montecito Avenue when they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was later identified as Rayeon McKinnon, 33, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested 55-year-old Henry Turner.

Authorities then booked Turner into jail on charges of murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities had requested anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

