ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect identified, arrested in Phoenix shooting that leaves 1 dead

Dec 28, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 8:15 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police identified and arrested a suspect after one person was killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

At around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting on 8th Street and Montecito Avenue when they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was later identified as Rayeon McKinnon, 33, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested 55-year-old Henry Turner.

Authorities then booked Turner into jail on charges of murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities had requested anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Arizona News

Carjacking in California leads to Buckeye arrest, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man suspected of carjacking in California found driving stolen truck in Buckeye, police say

A man suspected of committing a carjacking in California was arrested in Buckeye last Monday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

1 hour ago

Phoenix man accused of assaulting a federal officer and noncitizen migrant smuggling into US attorn...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to 10 years for assaulting federal officer with vehicle, smuggling migrants

A 57-year-old Phoenix man named Michael Leroy Witt was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a federal officer, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Mesa trailer park murder...

Danny Shapiro

16-year-old boy arrested for 1st-degree murder at Mesa trailer park

A teenager was arrested for the murder of a man at a Mesa trailer park, authorities said Monday.

3 hours ago

Queen Creek pool boy in critical condition...

Payne Moses

3-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after rescued from Queen Creek pool

A 3-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a pool in Queen Creek on Monday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Fatal stabbing Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Police seeking suspect after fatal stabbing in central Phoenix

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect after a fatal stabbing in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Phoenix forecast new year's day...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix ringing in new year with week of unseasonably warm temperatures

The metro Phoenix forecast calls for highs in the low to middle 70s, including some of the warmest New Year's Day weather in years.

6 hours ago

