ARIZONA NEWS

Discount Tire buys Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace

Dec 27, 2024, 11:30 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Discount Tire has purchased a Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace, the company announced Friday.

The Scottsdale-based retailer had been leasing a full floor of the Desert Ridge Corporate Center for corporate functions since 2019.

The campus consists of two four-story buildings built in 2005 and 2007 on Tatum Boulevard just north of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

The Desert Ridge Corporate Center provides 275,208 square feet of office space over a 12-acre site. It also includes a three-level parking structure.

Discount Tire purchased the property through Halle Properties, its affiliated real estate division. The sales price was not disclosed.

RELATED STORIES

Discount Tire acquisition isn’t far from its headquarters

The location is less than 5 miles from Discount Tire’s current headquarters in Scottsdale.

In addition, it’s just a mile from a 35-acre site near State Route 51 and Loop 101 the company bought in December 2022 for future headquarters development.

“Acquiring additional office space that many of our people already know and enjoy helps secure our near-term future to create the best positive working experience while also providing flexibility as we evaluate the needs of our growing operations and corporate presence in Arizona,” CEO Dean Muglia said in a press release.

Discount Tire operates more than 1,200 tire shops nationwide and has more than 3,500 employees in Arizona.

