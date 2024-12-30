PHOENIX — Arizona remained in the national spotlight in 2024, most notably for its perceived standing as a battleground state in the presidential election.

The Grand Canyon State’s top stories of the year stretched beyond politics, however.

Here’s a list of the top stories in the state over the past year, grouped by category.

Top stories in Arizona 2024

Politics

Trump rebounds: Donald Trump, who lost Arizona to Joe Biden in 2020, rebounded to defeat the Democratic president by 5.5 percentage points in the state on his way to winning the election.

Gallego wins: Ruben Gallego edged Kari Lake to return Arizona to having two Democratic U.S. senators. Lake, a TV anchor turned aspiring politician, lost her second election in as many cycles.

Arizona GOP chair resigns: Jeff DeWit resigned after audio was leaked of him apparently offering Lake a financial incentive to stay out of the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Kelly a finalist to be vice presidential nominee: Mark Kelly, who is set to become Arizona’s senior U.S. senator, was reportedly on the short list to become Kamala Harris’ vice presidential nominee but was ultimately passed over in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Election crisis averted: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill that adjusted the state’s election calendar to meet federally mandated deadlines, most notably moving the primary up by a week.

Richer sues Lake: Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sued Lake for defamation over claims she made following her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Crime

DOJ investigation into Phoenix Police Department: A U.S. Department of Justice investigation found patterns of egregious civil rights violations within the department.

Suspects arrested for murder of teen: Seven suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord, who was beaten and killed outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023.

Phoenix Suns superfan arrested: Mr. ORNG, whose real name is Patrick Battillo, was arrested and accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.

Scottsdale police detective killed: Det. Ryan So was moving a bag from a vehicle after a search warrant was carried out when a rifle fell to the ground and discharged, striking and killing him.

Weather

Triple-digit streak: The city hit 77 straight days of reaching 100 degrees over the summer, surpassing the mark of 76 set in 1993. Phoenix hit 113 straight days of triple-digit heat before the streak came to an end.

Daily record onslaught: Phoenix broke or tied daily heat records for 21 consecutive days in September and October. The previous record was seven days.

Summer swelter: It was the second consecutive year of a record meteorological summer. The average temperature from June to August was 98.9 degrees, breaking the record of 97.0 degrees set in 2023.

Late heat wave: For the first time in city history, Phoenix reached 110 degrees in October. In fact, the mercury topped out at 113 degrees on Oct. 1.

Young hiker dies: A 10-year-old boy died after overheating while hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain.

Northern lights surprise: Arizonans were treated to a rare sighting of northern lights due to an extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm.

Other News

Bird flu in humans: Avian influenza was reported in humans in Arizona for the first time in history.

New house of worship: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled plans to build a new temple in Yuma as part of a global expansion.

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy: A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale. The child suffered injuries but ultimately would recover.

