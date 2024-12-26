PHOENIX — Both directions of US 60 near Apache Junction were closed for several hours Thursday night due to a crash, authorities said.

The eastbound side was closed at Meridian Road and the westbound side was closed near Ironwood Drive just after 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic resumed by 10 p.m., and the westbound lanes were reopened by early Friday morning.

