Collision in Phoenix on Thursday leaves 1 dead, police say...

Pedestrian dies after crossing Phoenix street against the light, police say

Dec 26, 2024, 8:00 PM

A pedestrian died after a collision in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. (KTAR News File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died after a collision in Phoenix on Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was crossing the west side of the intersection of 91st Avenue and Thomas Road despite not having the right of way, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Thomas Road struck her, police said.

What happened after collision in Phoenix on Thursday?

Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. They found the woman who had been struck.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department then pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the woman was evaluated and found to have non-serious injuries, police said.

Authorities said they don’t believe impairment was a factor in this collision.

No further details were made available as this in an ongoing investigation.

