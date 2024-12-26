Close
Southbound Loop 303 reopened in Peoria after crash

Dec 26, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Southbound Loop 303 was closed in Peoria for nearly three hours on Thursday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Peoria Avenue at 1:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. I-17 reopened by 4 p.m.

The northbound lanes remained open.

No other information was available.

