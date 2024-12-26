Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear expanding water facility to treat 2 million gallons of water each day

Dec 26, 2024, 5:00 PM

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear on Thursday began construction of its expansion project of the Rainbow Valley Water Reclamation Facility, according to a press release.

With this expansion, the facility will be able to treat two million gallons of water daily, supporting the continued growth of Goodyear that has nearly 117,000 residents. The expansion is set to be in operation in December 2026.

“The expansion of the Rainbow Valley Water Reclamation Facility demonstrates our commitment to proactively address the needs of our growing community,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release. “This infrastructure will take us well into the future.”

RELATED STORIES

Goodyear, a leader in water management and conservation, operates three wastewater treatment facilities. At these facilities, wastewater undergoes several stages, including testing, filtration, and disinfection, before being stored underground for natural filtration. It is then pumped back up for further treatment.

This process helps reduce the strain on other water sources, including surface water, which contributes to the city’s drinking water supply.

To learn more about the city’s water supply and conservation programs, click here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Discount Tire purchased the two-building Desert Ridge Corporate Center....

Kevin Stone

Discount Tire buys Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace

Discount Tire has purchased a Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace, the company announced Friday.

2 hours ago

Tiki Taka is set to open at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort on Jan. 7, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Celebrity chef opening Scottsdale restaurant inspired by Japanese, Spanish cultures

Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to debut his latest restaurant, Tiki Taka, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in early 2025.

4 hours ago

Central Phoenix shooting...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for first-degree murder in central Phoenix shooting

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a central Phoenix shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.

6 hours ago

Phoenix household bills 2024 utility financial report USA...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix households spend 13% more than US average, research finds

Phoenix residents pay 13% more on household bills than the national average, according to research from bill pay company Doxo.

7 hours ago

Feel-good stories...

Danny Shapiro

Here are some of the Valley’s best feel-good stories of 2024

From rescues and reunifications to celebrating ends of an era, there were plenty of feel-good stories to celebrate in metro Phoenix this year.

9 hours ago

police in buckeye gun shop...

Kevin Stone

Police in Buckeye quickly recover pistol stolen from local gun shop

Police in Buckeye were able to quickly recover a weapon that was stolen from a local gun shop earlier this month, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Goodyear expanding water facility to treat 2 million gallons of water each day