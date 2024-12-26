PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear on Thursday began construction of its expansion project of the Rainbow Valley Water Reclamation Facility, according to a press release.

With this expansion, the facility will be able to treat two million gallons of water daily, supporting the continued growth of Goodyear that has nearly 117,000 residents. The expansion is set to be in operation in December 2026.

“The expansion of the Rainbow Valley Water Reclamation Facility demonstrates our commitment to proactively address the needs of our growing community,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release. “This infrastructure will take us well into the future.”

Goodyear, a leader in water management and conservation, operates three wastewater treatment facilities. At these facilities, wastewater undergoes several stages, including testing, filtration, and disinfection, before being stored underground for natural filtration. It is then pumped back up for further treatment.

This process helps reduce the strain on other water sources, including surface water, which contributes to the city’s drinking water supply.

To learn more about the city’s water supply and conservation programs, click here.

