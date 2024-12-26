Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 heavily delayed north of Phoenix due to crash

Dec 26, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was heavily delayed north of Phoenix on Thursday afternoon for about two hours due to a crash, authorities said.

The slowdown was affecting drivers near Black Canyon City, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said at 1 p.m. The delays were cleared by 3:30 p.m.

The southbound part of the highway wasn’t affected.

Black Canyon City is about 45 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

