PHOENIX — Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles has closed its downtown Gilbert location after nearly 10 years in business, the restaurant announced earlier this month.

The soul food spot’s lease near Gilbert Road north of Vaughn Avenue finished at the end of the year and Lo-Lo’s chose not to renew it, according to a social media post.

The location had been open since February 2015.

“Thank you Gilbert, AZ for 10 years,” the post said. “We’re going to miss you.”

Where are other Lo-Lo’s locations in the Valley?

The restaurant officially closed Dec. 1, but there are other Lo-Lo’s locations in the Valley.

The original Phoenix location (1220 S. Central Ave.) and Scottsdale location (3133 N. Scottsdale Rd.) remain open.

Lo-Lo’s also has restaurants in Nevada and Texas.

