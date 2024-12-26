PHOENIX — A West Valley high school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos‘ Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for December.

The monthly reward of $2,500, which is presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, went to Micaela Cheatham, who teaches at Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria.

“I’d like to set up a little scholarship fund,” Cheatham told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Although she’s only been teaching for four years, she goes above and beyond as an advisor through Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).

Teachers like her are called DECA advisors. They help students develop skills in business, entrepreneurship and marketing.

That scholarship fund she would set up will help students she works with as a DECA advisor.

“There’s a conference we go to every year in Orlando, and I use it kind of as a reward for my best students, but I have a few that can’t afford to go on their own,” Cheatham said.

The $2,500 check Bruce and Gaydos will hand over will help her pay for those students who need help paying for their airline tickets.

“I’d love to set up something like that to kind of help those students that need it,” she said.

West Valley high school teacher comes from business background

Being a DECA advisor is a a natural extension of her previous work experience. Before becoming a teacher, Cheatham was a nonprofit fundraiser. In fact, she spent 12 years in nonprofit marketing.

“Then I got what I thought was my dream job, and the money was great and it was super exciting, but then I got laid off during COVID,” Cheatham said.

This was at a pivotal moment in her life.

“I was engaged at the time, and wanted to start a family, and what I kind of came back to was, ‘Hey, I didn’t like being in a cubicle all day, but I really like being of service,” she added. “I found that much more motivating than money.”

That desire of service led her to becoming a West Valley high school teacher.

One of her students said she goes above and beyond to improve the lives of everyone in her classrooms. In fact, that student nominated her for the Pay Tribute to a Teacher Award for her outstanding abilities to make students feel seen and supported — even when she’s suffering deeply.

Student’s reason for nominating West Valley high school teacher

Last year, Cheatham’s husband was diagnosed with cancer. Within two weeks, he passed away.

“Now, she’s raising their 2-year-old son on her own,” the student who nominated Cheatham for the award told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “I can’t imagine the pain and grief she’s had to endure.”

Despite enduring such a massive loss, Cheatham showed up to work every day with strength and grace, the student added.

“She doesn’t let her personal heartbreak define her,” the student said. “Instead, she pours her energy into teaching and supporting us, even when we know she must be struggling. Her resilience is beyond inspiring.”

West Valley high school teacher discusses dealing with grief and loss

Serving her students while processing this tragedy has been unimaginably hard, Cheatham said.

However, she doesn’t want it to impact her role as a teacher.

“My goal that I want to come out of this better not worse,” Cheatham said. “I responded more to helping people as a motivator than anything else, so making sure that my kids didn’t lose out because of what was already a big tragedy in my life.”

She lost her husband in December of 2023. Before he passed away, she had made multiple commitments to her students.

“Some days it was a lot harder,” Cheatham said. “I tried to show up and have a smile on my face every day and show them that life is hard … and I wanted to demonstrate that you can be strong and resilient.”

