ARIZONA NEWS

Police in Buckeye quickly recover pistol stolen from local gun shop

Dec 27, 2024, 4:45 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Police in Buckeye were able to quickly recover a weapon that was stolen from a local gun shop earlier this month, authorities said.

A caller reported that a customer stole a semi-automatic pistol from the store on Watson Road south of Interstate 10 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

After officers developed an investigative lead, they used Real Time Intelligence Center resources to locate a vehicle associated with the suspect.

The vehicle was first spotted on a traffic camera near the firearms store and was then seen on another camera entering Buckeye’s Tartesso neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area, found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The stolen gun was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody within hours of the theft report, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

