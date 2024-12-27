PHOENIX – Police in Buckeye were able to quickly recover a weapon that was stolen from a local gun shop earlier this month, authorities said.

A caller reported that a customer stole a semi-automatic pistol from the store on Watson Road south of Interstate 10 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

After officers developed an investigative lead, they used Real Time Intelligence Center resources to locate a vehicle associated with the suspect.

How did police in Buckeye track down gun thief?

The vehicle was first spotted on a traffic camera near the firearms store and was then seen on another camera entering Buckeye’s Tartesso neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area, found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The stolen gun was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody within hours of the theft report, police said.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.