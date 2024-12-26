Missing Mesa woman with Alzheimer's reunited with family...

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Mesa woman with Alzheimer’s was canceled after authorities found her on Thursday.

Theresa Fisher, 76, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday leaving her home located in the area of Lindsay and McKellips Road in Mesa.

Mesa Police Department spokesperson Brandi Myers told KTAR News 92.3 FM Fisher was found after midnight.

“She seemed in good health and was reunited with her family who responded to the location to pick her up,” Myers said.

Where was Mesa woman with Alzheimer’s found after Silver Alert issued?

The Phoenix Police Department found Fisher in the area of 17th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Fisher had last been seen wearing a pink sweater and black pants, according to the Wednesday Silver Alert issued for her. She had been driving a 1999 tan Toyota Camry.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Dec. 25, 2024.

