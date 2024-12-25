Close
USDA funds 10 energy cooperatives through New ERA Program

Dec 25, 2024

BY AARON SCHMIDT


PHOENIX — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday announced awards for more than $4.37 billion in energy investments through the USDA’s Empowering Rural America (New ERA) Program.

This funding will create thousands of jobs, drive down electricity costs for businesses and reduce climate pollution annually by 11 million tons.

Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., located in Arizona, is among the companies awarded funding. The cooperative will receive $43 million to develop 80 megawatts of solar energy and battery storage in rural Arizona.

This project will provide enough electricity to power nearly 11,000 homes annually, create 256 jobs, and reduce climate pollution by 132,000 tons per year.

“USDA is committed to enhancing the quality of life and improving air and water in our rural communities,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “The Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investments enable USDA to partner with rural electric cooperatives to strengthen America’s energy security and lower electricity bills for hardworking families, farmers and small business owners.”

Companies USDA invested in

Here are the companies that received funding from the USDA:

  • Connexus (MN)
  • CORE Electric Cooperative (CO)
  • Georgia Transmission Corporation
  • Nebraska Electric G&T
  • Oglethorpe Power Corporation (GA)
  • San Miguel Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TX)
  • Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FL)
  • Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc. (AZ)
  • United Power (CO)
  • Yampa Valley Electric Association (CO, WY)

In addition to these 10 companies, USDA has selected six companies — Grand Valley Rural Power Lines Inc., Mountain Parks Electric Inc., San Miguel Power Association Inc., 1803 Electric Cooperative Inc., Pacific Northwest Generation Cooperative and Inland Power and Light Company — to move forward in the New ERA funding process.

Learn more about all funding recipients here.

