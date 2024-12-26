PHOENIX – Erik Moses hasn’t been an Arizonan for long, but he holds a position with deep roots in the state.

As CEO and director of the Fiesta Bowl since 2022, Moses is tasked with guiding one of the nation’s premier postseason games through a transitional period of college football.

Moses sat down recently with Mike Broomhead to discuss his career, the importance of big sporting events, the resurgence of Arizona State University football and other topics for the latest episode of Amazing Arizonans.

More about Amazing Arizonans

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023 and is in its third season, has had more than 40 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.