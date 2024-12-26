Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Fiesta Bowl CEO Erik Moses on the importance of big sporting events

Dec 26, 2024, 4:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Erik Moses hasn’t been an Arizonan for long, but he holds a position with deep roots in the state.

As CEO and director of the Fiesta Bowl since 2022, Moses is tasked with guiding one of the nation’s premier postseason games through a transitional period of college football.

Moses sat down recently with Mike Broomhead to discuss his career, the importance of big sporting events, the resurgence of Arizona State University football and other topics for the latest episode of Amazing Arizonans.

