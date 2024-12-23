Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

PHOENIX — A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles in north Phoenix last week, according to authorities.

Ricardo Arambula, 38, was struck by the cars just after 7 p.m. near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road on Friday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police officers responding to the scene found Arambula suffering from critical injuries. Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

What happened before Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit

Detectives who took over the scene learned Arambula was in the roadway when a truck driving south on Seventh Street struck him, police said.

The collision with the southbound truck pushed Arambula to the ground.

While he was on the ground, a second vehicle, which was also driving south on Seventh Street, struck him.

Police said the truck driver showed signs of impairment. However, the driver of the second vehicle didn’t.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

