ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Dec. 20-22

Dec 22, 2024, 6:00 PM

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ri...

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From Donald Trump visiting Phoenix to Arizona firefighters battling the Horton Fire, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Dec. 20-22.

President-elect Donald Trump focuses on border control during speech in Phoenix

President-elect Donald Trump laid out his plans for border control during his speech at Turning Point’s AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday. 

In his first visit since winning the Nov. 5 general election, Trump focused on his goal to control the border and limit illegal immigration during his speech at the Phoenix Convention Center.

We’re gonna finally build up our country, defend our border and protect our citizens,” Trump said.

Horton Fire threatening forest communities northeast of Payson

Arizona firefighters remain busy battling a wildfire that is threatening property northeast of Payson, authorities said.

An emergency closure order is in effect until Jan. 31, 2025. The public should avoid the fire area.

After starting on Dec. 14, the Horton Fire has consumed 769 acres of Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land, with zero containment, according to a Sunday morning incident report.

Prankster arrested for spraying pesticide on produce inside Mesa grocery store

A male prankster has been arrested in connection with a social media post involving the spraying of pesticide on produce and other foods at a Mesa Walmart store.

According to police, Charles Smith, 27, entered the Walmart at 1955 S. Stapley Dr. on Dec. 19 intending to film pranks for social media platforms.

Instead, police said Smith grabbed a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer from a shelf without paying for it and then sprayed the pesticide on various vegetables, fruit and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase.

Phoenix breaks daily heat record for 4th day in a row

A record high temperature was reached in Phoenix for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

The mercury at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, hit 79 degrees at 4:51 p.m. on Saturday. The previous daily record high of 78 degrees was set in 2023.

The low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Saturday morning was 50 degrees, six degrees above normal for Dec. 21, according to the NWS.

Bird flu detected in domestic, Canadian geese at Scottsdale park

Bird flu cases continue to pop up in metro Phoenix, this time in geese at a Scottsdale park.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials (AZGFD) tested multiple domestic and Canadian geese that were found dead recently at Chaparral Park and determined they were positive for avian influenza.

The strain of the virus is likely the same one that has been found in other locations in the Valley, AZGFD said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

