Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Trump threatens to try take back the Panama Canal. The US relinquished control years ago

Dec 22, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 6:16 am

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ri...

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The Republican president-elect used his first major rally since winning the White House on Nov. 5 to bask in his return to power as a large audience of conservatives cheered along, a display of party unity at odds with a just-concluded budget fight on Capitol Hill where some GOP lawmakers openly defied their leader’s demands.

Addressing supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona, Trump pledged that his “dream team Cabinet” would deliver a booming economy, seal U.S. borders and quickly settle wars in Israel and Ukraine.

“I can proudly proclaim that the Golden Age of America is upon us,” Trump said. “There’s a spirit that we have now that we didn’t have just a short while ago.”

His appearance capped a four-day pep rally that drew more than 20,000 activists and projected an image of Republican cohesion despite the past week’s turbulence in Washington with Trump pulling strings from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as Congress worked to avoid a government shutdown heading into the Christmas holiday.

House Republicans spiked a bipartisan deal after Trump and Elon Musk, his billionaire ally, expressed their opposition on social media. Budget hawks flouted Trump’s request to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, which would have spared some new rounds of the same fight after he takes office Jan. 20, 2025, with Republicans holding narrow control of the House and Senate. The final agreement did not address the issue and there was no shutdown.

Trump, in his remarks in Phoenix, did not mention the congressional drama, though he did reference Musk’s growing power. To suggestions that “President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon,” Trump made clear, “No, no. That’s not happening.”

“He’s not gonna be president,” Trump said.

Trump opened the speech by saying that “we want to try to bring everybody together We’re going to try. We’re going to really give it a shot.” Then he suggested Democrats have “lost their confidence” and are “befuddled” after the election but eventually will ”come over to our side because we want to have them.”

Atop a list of grievances — some old, some new — was the Panama Canal.

“We’re being ripped off at the Panama Canal,” he said, bemoaning that his country ”foolishly gave it away.”

The U.S. relinquished control of the waterway to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed in 1977 under President Jimmy Carter. Panama’s current president, José Raúl Mulino, is a conservative populist and the country is a strong U.S. ally. The canal is crucial for Panama’s economy and generates about one-fifth of that government’s annual revenue.

Mulino was expected to speak about Trump’s comments later Sunday in Panama City.

The canal depends on reservoirs to operate its locks. It was heavily affected by droughts in Central America in 2023 that forced it to substantially reduce the number of daily slots for crossing ships. With fewer ships using the canal each day, administrators also increased the fees that are charged all shippers for reserving a slot.

With weather returning to normal in the later months of this year, transit on the canal has normalized. But price increases are still expected for next year.

Trump said that when he’s president, “This complete rip off” of the U.S. “will immediately stop.” If not, he said, the waterway could “be returned to the United States of America in full and without question.”

He did not explain how that would be possible.

Trump’s appearance at Turning Point’s annual gathering affirmed the growing influence the group and its founder, Charlie Kirk, have had in the conservative movement. Kirk’s organization hired thousands of field organizers across presidential battlegrounds, helping Trump make key gains among infrequent voters and other groups of people that have trended more Democratic in recent decades, including younger voters, Black men and Latino men.

”You had Turning Point’s grassroots armies,” Trump said. “It’s not my victory, it’s your victory.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump said that Stephen Miran, who worked at the Treasury Department in Trump’s first term, was his choice to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

And Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt announced he was donating $1.1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund to complement the $14 million that he said he already had given to the Make America Great Again Inc. super political action committee — making him one of the president-elect’s top donors.

Pratt is chairman of Pratt Industries, which uses recycled paper and boxes as a raw material in a process that produces new cardboard.

___

Weissert reported from West Palm Beach, Florida. Associated Press writer Manuel Rueda in Bogota, Colombia, contributed to this report.

AP (New)

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ri...

Associated Press

Trump threatens to try take back the Panama Canal. The US relinquished control years ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The Republican president-elect used his first major rally since winning the White House on Nov. 5 to bask in his return to power […]

23 hours ago

FILE - The vast landscape opens up inside Canyon de Chelly National Monument, May 30, 2010, near Ch...

Associated Press

Canyon de Chelly in Arizona will become latest national park unit to ban commercial air tours

CANYON DE CHELLY NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ariz. (AP) — Commercial air tours will soon be prohibited over Canyon de Chelly National Monument in northeastern Arizona under a plan approved this week by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service. The park service said in a statement that the plan was was signed Thursday and […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona agency takes action to regulate groundwater use in rural southeast

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s necessary to regulate groundwater in the state’s rural southeast, allowing the designation of a controlled area to stop rapid depletion of the water through agricultural use, the Arizona Department of Water Resources announced Friday. The department’s Director Tom Buschatzke said data analysis of hydrologic conditions in the state’s Willcox basin shows […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona secretary of state overstepped his authority on elections manual, judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A ruling by a Maricopa County judge has invalidated provisions of Arizona’s elections manual, including one that said the secretary of state must canvass election results even if a county has not certified its ballots. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney ruled this week that Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman, 66, reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities continue to search for a Michigan woman reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park. National Park Service officials said 66-year-old Martha Anne Overholser was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon’s South Rim on Dec. 10 and later failed to return on a commercial bus tour. […]

4 days ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Trump threatens to try take back the Panama Canal. The US relinquished control years ago