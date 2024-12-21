North Phoenix crash claims life of female teenager

PHOENIX — A female teenager died as part of a two-vehicle crash in north Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Beyonce Vasquez. She died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, Vasquez was a passenger in a car driven by a male teenager.

As that car was turning left onto Bell Road off 51st Avenue, it was struck by an SUV that was traveling north on 51st Avenue.

After the vehicles collided, the SUV was pushed toward the sidewalk and hit a man in a wheelchair. He was not injured.

Police did not release the names of the two drivers involved in the crash.

