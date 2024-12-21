PHOENIX — The House of Creed, a luxury perfume boutique that features original fragrances, is scheduled to open a location in Scottsdale in January.

The boutique will be located inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall and feature Italian marble, white faux leather lining in drawers, white plaster tiles, brass fluting and walnut paneling that brings a warmth to the overall design.

It also will feature a storytelling wall and a small lounge to host appointments and consultations with clients.

Per its website, “The House of Creed is an authentic perfume house dedicated to the creation of highly original, artisan fragrances, made from the finest ingredients the world has to offer.”

The Scottsdale boutique will be The House of Creed’s 12th location in North America.

The company also operates locations in New York City, Las Vegas, Miami, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Houston and Mexico City.

According to a press release, The House of Creed “uses rare, natural ingredients that celebrate the beauty of nature. This composition is a combination of prestigious and rare essences. Creed travels extensively to source, research, inspect and commission the finest materials: rose from Bulgaria, France, Turkey and Morocco; Indian jasmine; Florentine iris; tuberose from India; Haitian vetiver; Calabrian bergamot and Parma violets.”

Signature products available at the new boutique will include Aventus, Carmina, Green Irish Tweed, Millesime Imperial and Spring Flower.

The official address of the boutique is 7014 E. Camelback Road, #1072, in Scottsdale.

