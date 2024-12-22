U-Haul Holding Co.’s major play for a new headquarters in midtown Phoenix was years in the making.

In fact, the company started evaluating various sites for a headquarters expansion seven years ago, long before the Covid-19 pandemic. Although it searched across the Valley for a new headquarters, however, U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL) didn’t consider leaving Arizona.

“It speaks volumes about the partner that they are. They never said to us, ‘What can you do for us? We’re looking at other markets,'” said Christine Mackay, the city of Phoenix’s economic development director. “At least to me they’ve always been fully committed to Phoenix.”

Having relocated its headquarters to midtown in 1967 from the Pacific Northwest, the company ultimately decided to keep its home base where it’s been operating and growing for nearly 60 years.

