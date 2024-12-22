Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Behind the deal: U-Haul’s search for new HQ spanned years

Dec 22, 2024, 6:30 AM

U-Haul...

U-Haul has acquired the former CenturyLink tower in midtown for its new headquarters in Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


U-Haul Holding Co.’s major play for a new headquarters in midtown Phoenix was years in the making.

In fact, the company started evaluating various sites for a headquarters expansion seven years ago, long before the Covid-19 pandemic. Although it searched across the Valley for a new headquarters, however, U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL) didn’t consider leaving Arizona.

“It speaks volumes about the partner that they are. They never said to us, ‘What can you do for us? We’re looking at other markets,'” said Christine Mackay, the city of Phoenix’s economic development director. “At least to me they’ve always been fully committed to Phoenix.”

Having relocated its headquarters to midtown in 1967 from the Pacific Northwest, the company ultimately decided to keep its home base where it’s been operating and growing for nearly 60 years.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

2 hours ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

4 hours ago

affordable housing project...

Serena O'Sullivan

Affordable Glendale housing community that turns shipping containers into homes under construction

Construction of a new affordable housing project in Glendale is underway. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has high hopes for Legacy Village.

8 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Behind the deal: U-Haul’s search for new HQ spanned years