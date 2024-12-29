Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona State Parks and Trails offers guided New Year’s Day hikes

Dec 29, 2024, 6:30 AM

Arizona State Parks and Trails New Year's Day hikes...

Lost Dutchman State Park, Superstition Mountains. (Photo by Bruno Perousse/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruno Perousse/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

BY AARON SCHMIDT


PHOENIX — Looking for something to do on New Year’s Day? How about a hike?

Arizona State Parks and Trails is inviting visitors to the parks on New Year’s Day for its annual First Day Hikes, which aim to encourage people to connect with nature.

At more than a dozen Arizona State parks, park rangers and guides will inform hikers about Arizona’s plants, wildlife, geology, regional history, recreational opportunities and more.

Arizona State Parks and Trails offers tips on preparation

Arizona State Parks and Trails advised those participating in the hikes to prepare with the following practices:

  • Bring/Drink water: Although it’s winter, the environment is still arid. It’s recommended that hikers bring one liter of water to drink per hour during the hike.
  • Choose the right footwear: Arizona State Parks and Trails recommends sturdy, close-toed shoes that provide protection from rocky, uneven surfaces and insects/snakes.
  • Dress accordingly: Dress in layers appropriate to Arizona’s variable weather. In addition, trekking poles can come in handy on some hikes as they provide joint support on downhill surfaces.
  • The essentials: Bring safety gear, sunblock and a charged cell phone.

Certain hikes require registration, and pets are allowed on some hikes but not all. All are weather permitting.

A full list on First Day Hikes with details on locations, length, difficulty, terrain and tips can be found here.

