PHOENIX — Firefighters worked through a winter storm on Thursday to significantly increase containment on the Horton Fire northeast of Payson, officials said.

Crews stopped the wildfire from spreading along the Mogollon Rim earlier this week after it burned through 8,337 acres. Containment has increased to 55%, according to Friday morning’s incident report, a big jump from the previous day’s 23% figure.

John Truett, fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Friday he’s confident there won’t be any additional growth.

“They’ve got a very good containment on it,” he said. “That fire is basically going to sit in place now. They’re going to kind of watch it for a couple of more days.”

Communities near Horton Fire are still on alert

Despite the progress, the Christopher Creek, Hunter Creek, R-C Scout Camp and Kohls Ranch communities along the State Route 260 corridor remained in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system as of Friday morning.

Earlier this week, several other communities near the Horton Fire were taken out of SET status, which means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 546 W. Ashby Apple Drive in Payson. It will be livestreamed on the Tonto National Forest Facebook page.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

As of the Thursday morning update, 486 personnel were assigned to the incident, down from the previous day’s total of 525. The dedicated resources were listed as five crews, 30 engines, four helicopters, one bulldozer and four water tenders.

Revised forest emergency closure order still in effect

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect on Dec. 30 and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it sooner.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds

Horton Creek Day Use Area

Hatchery Trailhead

Horton Trailhead

See Canyon Trailhead

Carr Lake Trailhead

Rim Campground

Rim Lakes Vista Overlook

Mogollon Trailhead

Mogollon Campground

Woods Canyon Overlook

Military Sink Hole Trailhead

Two Sixty Trailhead

Officials continue to warn drivers about the possibility of reduced visibility due to smoke in the area of the Horton Fire, especially along SR 260 between mileposts 272 and 268, near Kohls Ranch.

Motorists who encounter smoky conditions should slow down, keep their lights on and drive cautiously, authorities said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

