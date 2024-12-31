Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Type 1 management team takes command of Arizona’s Horton Fire

Dec 31, 2024, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A regional incident management team took command of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson on Tuesday morning.

The public can expect to see increased firefighting activity now that Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 has arrived.

The type 1 team, which consists of members from local, state and federal organizations, specializes in handling complex emergency incidents in Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas.

Arizona firefighters are battling the Horton Fire northeast of Payson. Communities near the Horton Fire were placed into the SET status of the state's emergency alert system. Horton Fire is burning Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire ignited on Dec. 14 and has been steadily creeping through a remote area along the Mogollon Rim about 17 miles from Payson.

RELATED STORIES

As of Tuesday morning’s incident report, the wildfire had consumed 1,124 acres of Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land, with 17% containment.

Nearly 250 personnel are now assigned to the incident. The dedicated resources include two crews, eight engines, one helicopter, one bulldozer and two water tenders.

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

Forest emergency closure order revised

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect Monday evening and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it before then. The new emergency order supersedes one the implemented on Dec. 18.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

  • Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds
  • Horton Creek Day Use Area
  • Hatchery Trailhead
  • Horton Trailhead
  • See Canyon Trailhead
  • Carr Lake Trailhead
  • Rim Campground
  • Rim Lakes Vista Overlook
  • Mogollon Trailhead
  • Mogollon Campground
  • Woods Canyon Overlook
  • Military Sink Hole Trailhead
  • Two Sixty Trailhead

Meanwhile, the following communities remain in the SET status of state’s emergency alert system: Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery and Zane Grey Cabins.

SET means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Saving Arizona Blood Drive 2025 held in Tempe next week...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vitalant looks to rebuild supplies with post-holiday blood drive in Tempe

Want to help your neighbors without spending a dime? This year's Saving Arizona Blood Drive will take place in Tempe on Jan. 7.

1 hour ago

Jose Gonzales-Hernandez was arrested in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Phoenix

A man suspected of pulling the trigger in a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Phoenix was arrested on New Year's Day.

3 hours ago

An Arizona Powerball ticket won $1 million on New Year's Day 2025....

Kevin Stone

Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $1 million in New Year’s Day drawing

Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Phoenix has one million extra reasons to celebrate the new year.

6 hours ago

Arizona's free tutoring program ended early after funding ran out....

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s free tutoring program ends early after funding runs out

The Arizona Department of Education ended its free tutoring program early after running out of money to fund it.

8 hours ago

Mesa baby first at Banner Health hospital in 2025...

Payne Moses

Mesa Banner hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2025 only 18 minutes into new year

Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa welcomed its first baby of 2025 while New Year's Eve fireworks were still going off.

8 hours ago

Bands Arizona Bike Week 10 competing for 4 spots...

Payne Moses

10 Valley bands battle for 4 performing slots at Arizona Bike Week

Ten bands from across the Valley will compete on Saturday for four coveted spots in Arizona Bike Week.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

Type 1 management team takes command of Arizona’s Horton Fire