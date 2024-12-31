PHOENIX — A regional incident management team took command of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson on Tuesday morning.

The public can expect to see increased firefighting activity now that Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 has arrived.

The type 1 team, which consists of members from local, state and federal organizations, specializes in handling complex emergency incidents in Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire ignited on Dec. 14 and has been steadily creeping through a remote area along the Mogollon Rim about 17 miles from Payson.

As of Tuesday morning’s incident report, the wildfire had consumed 1,124 acres of Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land, with 17% containment.

Nearly 250 personnel are now assigned to the incident. The dedicated resources include two crews, eight engines, one helicopter, one bulldozer and two water tenders.

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

Forest emergency closure order revised

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect Monday evening and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it before then. The new emergency order supersedes one the implemented on Dec. 18.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds

Horton Creek Day Use Area

Hatchery Trailhead

Horton Trailhead

See Canyon Trailhead

Carr Lake Trailhead

Rim Campground

Rim Lakes Vista Overlook

Mogollon Trailhead

Mogollon Campground

Woods Canyon Overlook

Military Sink Hole Trailhead

Two Sixty Trailhead

Meanwhile, the following communities remain in the SET status of state’s emergency alert system: Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery and Zane Grey Cabins.

SET means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

