PHOENIX – Crews completed a significant step in their strategy for suppressing the Horton Fire northeast of Payson on Monday, officials announced.

Firing operations along the Mogollon Rim contained what’s left of the wildfire to the State 260 corridor between Horton and Christopher creeks, according to the Tuesday morning incident report.

Monday’s efforts secured the western and southern edges of the Horton Fire. Tuesday’s plan was for firefighters to secure and patrol the fire area in advance of increasing winds.

While the firing operations were important to the overall suppression strategy, the Horton Fire footprint nearly doubled over 24 hours and was reported at 7,032 acres Tuesday morning. However, suppression was up to 19% after coming in a 17% at day earlier.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire ignited on Dec. 14 and has been burning through a remote area along the Mogollon Rim about 17 miles from Payson.

The blaze is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

As of the Monday morning report, 480 personnel were assigned to the incident. The dedicated resources include eight crews, 32 engines, three helicopters, one bulldozer and four water tenders.

Revised forest emergency closure order still in effect

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect on Dec. 30 and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it before then.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds

Horton Creek Day Use Area

Hatchery Trailhead

Horton Trailhead

See Canyon Trailhead

Carr Lake Trailhead

Rim Campground

Rim Lakes Vista Overlook

Mogollon Trailhead

Mogollon Campground

Woods Canyon Overlook

Military Sink Hole Trailhead

Two Sixty Trailhead

Meanwhile, the following communities remain in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system: Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery, Kohls Ranch and Zane Grey Cabins. Kohls Ranch was added since the previous update on New Year’s Eve.

SET means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

In addition, transportation officials are warning drivers about the possibility of reduced visibility due to smoke in the area of the Horton Fire, especially along SR 260 between mileposts 272 and 268, near Kohls Ranch.

Motorists who encounter smoky conditions should slow down, keep their lights on and drive cautiously, ADOT said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

