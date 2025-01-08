PHOENIX – Crews are increasing containment of the Horton Fire nearly a month after it broke out northeast of Payson.

According to Wednesday morning’s incident report, the wildfire was 23% contained, up from 19% a day earlier and 17% at the start of the week.

The latest estimate shows the footprint of the Horton Fire at 8,337 acres of Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land.

Firefighters worked Tuesday and overnight to address unburned areas on the interior of the fire and hold the edges, officials said. Their efforts are getting a boost from the colder weather.

When did the Horton Fire start?

The Horton Fire ignited on Dec. 14 and has been burning through a remote area along the Mogollon Rim about 17 miles from Payson.

The blaze is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

As of the Wednesday morning report, 525 personnel were assigned to the incident. The dedicated resources include eight crews, 32 engines, three helicopters, one bulldozer and four water tenders.

Revised forest emergency closure order still in effect

A revised forest emergency closure order went into effect on Dec. 30 and will stay active until May 30 unless officials rescind it before then.

In addition to multiple forest roads and trails, the closure covers the following recreation sites:

Lower and Upper Tonto Creek Campgrounds

Horton Creek Day Use Area

Hatchery Trailhead

Horton Trailhead

See Canyon Trailhead

Carr Lake Trailhead

Rim Campground

Rim Lakes Vista Overlook

Mogollon Trailhead

Mogollon Campground

Woods Canyon Overlook

Military Sink Hole Trailhead

Two Sixty Trailhead

Meanwhile, the following communities remain in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system: Christopher Creek, Hunter Creek, R-C Scout Camp, Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery, Kohls Ranch and Zane Grey Cabins.

SET means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

In addition, officials are warning drivers about the possibility of reduced visibility due to smoke in the area of the Horton Fire, especially along SR 260 between mileposts 272 and 268, near Kohls Ranch.

Motorists who encounter smoky conditions should slow down, keep their lights on and drive cautiously, authorities said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 19.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.