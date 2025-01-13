PHOENIX – With containment efforts winding down a month after the Horton Fire broke out, local authorities resumed command of the wildfire northeast of Payson.

A Type 3 Tonto National Forest team took back command from Southwest Incident Management Team 1 at 7 a.m. Monday.

The Southwest IMT was called in due to the complex nature of the incident had been in command since Dec. 30.

The team’s efforts brought containment of the 8,346-acre wildfire up to 80% as of Monday morning’s incident report.

The estimated footprint was previously reported at 8,337 acres, but the figure was revised after more accurate mapping was completed.

In another Monday development, the scope of Horton Fire emergency closure order was reduced to reflect the improving conditions. The order, which still includes multiple forest roads, trails and recreation areas, will stay active until Feb. 28 unless officials lift it sooner.

No more growth of Horton Fire expected

On Friday, John Truett, fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News he was confident there wouldn’t be any additional growth.

“They’ve got a very good containment on it,” he said. “That fire is basically going to sit in place now. They’re going to kind of watch it for a couple of more days.”

Fire officials have been drawing back the resources committed to the Horton Fire as the containment percentage increased.

As of Monday’s update, 237 personnel were assigned to the incident, less than half the amount at the height of the response.

What caused the Horton Fire?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest, about 17 miles from Payson, and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

Motorists on State Route 260 in the area could still see smoke as crews continue with their mop-up efforts.

Multiple communities in the area of the Horton Fire were in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system for several weeks, but all evacuation warnings have been rescinded.

