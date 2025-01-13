Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Local team resumes command of Horton Fire as containment efforts wind down

Jan 13, 2025, 7:32 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – With containment efforts winding down a month after the Horton Fire broke out, local authorities resumed command of the wildfire northeast of Payson.

A Type 3 Tonto National Forest team took back command from Southwest Incident Management Team 1 at 7 a.m. Monday.

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing. Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. Horton Fire is burning Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land.

The Southwest IMT was called in due to the complex nature of the incident had been in command since Dec. 30.

The team’s efforts brought containment of the 8,346-acre wildfire up to 80% as of Monday morning’s incident report.

The estimated footprint was previously reported at 8,337 acres, but the figure was revised after more accurate mapping was completed.

In another Monday development, the scope of Horton Fire emergency closure order was reduced to reflect the improving conditions. The order, which still includes multiple forest roads, trails and recreation areas, will stay active until Feb. 28 unless officials lift it sooner.

No more growth of Horton Fire expected

On Friday, John Truett, fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News he was confident there wouldn’t be any additional growth.

RELATED STORIES

“They’ve got a very good containment on it,” he said. “That fire is basically going to sit in place now. They’re going to kind of watch it for a couple of more days.”

Fire officials have been drawing back the resources committed to the Horton Fire as the containment percentage increased.

As of Monday’s update, 237 personnel were assigned to the incident, less than half the amount at the height of the response.

What caused the Horton Fire?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest, about 17 miles from Payson, and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

Motorists on State Route 260 in the area could still see smoke as crews continue with their mop-up efforts.

Multiple communities in the area of the Horton Fire were in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system for several weeks, but all evacuation warnings have been rescinded.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rams playoff game in Glendale...

Danny Shapiro

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires

The Rams playoff game in Glendale on Monday gave fans a chance to escape the tragedy of the Los Angeles fires.

2 hours ago

Arizona Lottery: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold at a Walmart in Glendale won the $50,000 prize in Saturday's drawing, according to Arizona Lottery.

4 hours ago

State of the State Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Katie Hobbs highlights border, housing, water during State of the State address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hit on a number of topics, including border, housing and water, during her annual State of the State address on Monday.

5 hours ago

Mesa Public Schools...

Kevin Stone

Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs as enrollment, funding decline

Some Mesa Public Schools teachers won’t be back in the fall because of pending staffing cuts, Arizona’s largest public school district announced.

7 hours ago

Football traffic...

Kevin Stone

West Valley commuters should prepare for heavy traffic due to relocated NFL playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals don’t play again until next season, but West Valley commuters should be prepared for football traffic on Monday afternoon and evening.

8 hours ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen looks on as Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her first State of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leader discusses approach to working with Democratic governor

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said both parties are entering the fresh legislative year with similar priorities. It's the solutions that differ.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Local team resumes command of Horton Fire as containment efforts wind down