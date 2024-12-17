Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets 3rd most robocalls in the nation, new report finds

Dec 17, 2024, 9:00 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Robocall and texting scams tend to spike during the holidays — and those in Arizona are especially at risk. The state ranks third in the U.S. for robocall complaints, according to a new report.

Arizonans filed 865 reports per 100,000 residents in 2024, according to a report phone management company NumberBarn released last week.

While Arizona robocalls aren’t as high as Delaware and Ohio — which rank first and second — one Arizona city stands out in terms of complaints.

Tucson had the highest rate of robocall complaints in the country, with 751 per 100,000 residents reported this year.

Phoenix was close behind, ranking 10th among U.S. cities most affected by robocalls.

Arizona robocalls 2024: Why were numbers so high?

Collin Czarnecki, a data analyst with NumberBarn, said Arizona gets so many robocalls due to its high senior population.

“Seniors are especially vulnerable to falling victim to phone scams,” Czarnecki told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday. “In Arizona, about one in four residents are 60 and over.”

Many robocall scams use advanced technology, such as AI voice-clone scams, to trick seniors into thinking their grandchildren are in peril, he added.

“Even in Tucson, which ranked No. 1 for cities with the most robocall complaints, more than one in five residents in Tucson are 60 and over,” Czarnecki said. “So these scammers definitely know who they’re targeting in terms of age demographics.”

Researchers also looked at year-over-year comparisons, which revealed a rise in complaints about Arizona robocalls, he added.

“There was a 10.1% increase,” Czarnecki said. “Last year, there’s about 55,000 robocall complaints filed in the state, and this year, 61,270, so there’s definitely been a jump, statewide, year-over-year, for these complains.”

How those in Arizona can protect themselves from robocalls

In addition to AI voice scams, there are several holiday-related robocalls to watch out for, he said. For instance, criminals will masquerade as delivery service employees to try and extract personal information from people expecting packages.

“If you are getting robocalls or you suspect a number might be a robocaller or a scam, there are different ways to go about to protecting yourself during the holidays,” Czarnecki said.

One tip is to download a call blocking app through the Apple or Google Play stores. These apps can help block fraudulent numbers and and screen unknown calls coming in.

“You can also report these robocalls,” Czarnecki said. “Say, if you continue to get phone calls from a number that you don’t know — sometimes you might get one or two from the same number on the same day — you can report those at the National Do Not Call List.”

