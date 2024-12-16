Close
Phoenix Police release video of officer shooting man who wielded knife

Dec 16, 2024, 8:00 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video Monday of an officer who shot a suspect wielding a knife earlier this month.

Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows officers entering a mobile home near 20th Street and Union Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 and finding 55-year-old Abraham Hermosillo holding knives.

Officers were called to the mobile home after Hermosillo’s mother called 911 and said her son, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had been on drugs and argued with her all day.

Commands to drop the knife were ignored by Hermosillo. He was then shot once by an officer and collapsed to the ground in pain.

Officers had to use a Taser on Hermosillo to restrain him before he was placed in custody.

Medical personnel treated Hermosillo for injuries to his arm and he was taken to a hospital.

After his release, Hermosillo was booked into jail on multiple felonies, including aggravated assault.

The officer who shot Hermosillo has been with the Phoenix Police Department for 23 years.

