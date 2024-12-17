Close
Chandler introduces new law to regulate traffic permits

Dec 17, 2024, 4:30 AM

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


PHOENIX — Every year around 1,900 temporary traffic control permits are issued in Chandler for road work, development projects and utility systems, which can cause lots of traffic congestion.

The city of Chandler introduced a new ordinance to help manage the amount of traffic and lane restrictions that occur within the city. The Chandler City Council proposed Ordinance No. 5115, which passed the Right of Way Temporary Use Management program to promote effective use of temporary traffic restrictions.

In May 2024, traffic restrictions were the topic of discussion during a city council meeting, where council members talked about project organization, driver safety, the number of traffic permits issued and how long the roads are restricted.

The transportation engineering division staff was able to come up with two programs to alleviate and address road construction restrictions, after receiving input from the city council.

How would Chandler regulate traffic permits?

One idea was to implement a “right of way temporary use fee program” to help motivate contractors to complete their work on time and to hold them accountable if there are delays.

Another piece of the ordinance was to utilize the “right of way temporary use management policies and procedures.”

“This program will enhance the planning, application and oversight of traffic control in temporary work areas within Chandler’s roadways and public right-of-way. The goal is to maintain work zone safety, while minimizing inconveniences for the public,” City of Chandler’s Marketing and Communications Manager Toni Smith said in a press release.

The ordinance would allow Chandler to charge fees, such as a non-refundable permit fee to cover the cost to review plans and inspections.

A mandatory deposit would be required and would vary based on project size for any work requiring lane restrictions or closures. The deposit would be completely refundable when the work or project meets the requirements and timeframe given by the temporary traffic control permit and if there is no damage to city property and infrastructure.

If contractors do not follow the guidelines of the traffic permits, constrict traffic lanes at major intersections at times when no one is actively working or a police officer isn’t present, this could then lead to a civil violation.

Any contractors working on city projects or who have contracts will be required to follow the ordinance in order to receive a temporary traffic control permit.

If the city council passes the measure on Jan. 9, it would take 30 days for the ordinance to go into effect.

