Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Massive Teravalis development in Buckeye adds 7th homebuilder for 1st village

Dec 16, 2024, 10:41 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A seventh company has been added to the roster of homebuilders for a transformational West Valley master-planned community.

Developer Howard Hughes Holdings on Friday announced the addition of Scottsdale-based Meritage Homes to the list of homebuilders for Teravalis in Buckeye.

Meritage joins the following six companies constructing houses in Floreo, which will be Teravalis’ first village when it opens next year:

  • Brightland Homes
  • Century Communities
  • Courtland Communities
  • KB Home
  • Lennar
  • New Home Co.

RELATED STORIES

“We are very excited to join in the first phase of this exciting project, and to partner with a renowned company like Howard Hughes, in bringing much-needed housing to the West Valley,” Matthew Meehan, Meritage Homes Phoenix division vice president, said in a press release. “Our commitment to innovation and energy efficiency in all of our homes aligns with the vision for Teravalis and we look forward to getting started in the new year.”

Why Teravalis is a transformational West Valley development

Construction on Teravalis, a long-brewing project previously known as Douglas Ranch, started in October 2022.

Plans for the ambitious 37,000-acre community call for 100,000 new homes with 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development. Buckeye, currently is home to about 110,000 residents, would become Arizona’s fourth-largest city by population if the Teravalis projections are fulfilled.

Buckeye is already expanding rapidly. In fact, it was the nation’s fastest-growing city over the last five years, according to SmartAsset.

Teravalis, which means “land of the valley,” is located west of the White Tank Mountains and north of the developed portion of Buckeye, along the planned Interstate 11 corridor.

The Howard Hughes Corporation purchased the development from Jerry Colangelo’s JDM Partners in October 2021, although JDM still has a stake in the project.

The Floreo section is expected to open in October 2025 and expand to more than 8,000 homes over the next decade.

“We have a lot of momentum going into 2025, and adding Meritage Homes to our already impressive list of homebuilders only increases the excitement of what’s to come,” Charley Freericks, Phoenix regional president for Howard Hughes, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe police arrested suspected porch pirate Ramon Lopez as part of the Operation Secret Santa holi...

KTAR.com

Better watch out, porch pirates: Tempe police nab suspect through Operation Secret Santa

Police in Tempe arrested a suspected porch pirate on Sunday as part of a holiday crime crackdown called Operation Secret Santa.

1 hour ago

Miles for Military bring 2 Phoenix servicemen home this week...

Serena O'Sullivan

Nonprofit helps Arizona service members pay for flights home for the holidays

A nonprofit called Miles for Military helps active-duty service members return home for the holiday. This Friday, several from Phoenix are arriving.

4 hours ago

3D Barrier Bags Chandler Arizona manufacturing technology...

Serena O'Sullivan

New manufacturing facility in Chandler industrial park set to bring job opportunities

There's a new manufacturing facility in Chandler thanks to 3D Barrier Bags, a company that creates high-performance vapor moisture barrier bags.

4 hours ago

identity theft...

Kevin Stone

ADOT detectives identify suspect in identity theft case, clear motorist’s good name

Arizona Department of Transportation investigators recently helped identify a man suspected of identity theft and clear a motorist’s good name.

4 hours ago

Powerball ticket Scottsdale...

Danny Shapiro

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Safeway in Scottsdale

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Safeway at 64th Street and Greenway Road in Scottsdale on Monday.

14 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years for selling fentanyl that killed teenager

An Arizona man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that ended up killing a teenager, authorities said Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Massive Teravalis development in Buckeye adds 7th homebuilder for 1st village