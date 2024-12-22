Close
12 easy, techy ways to make the holiday smoother

Dec 22, 2024, 5:00 AM

Easy holiday planning 2024: Tech tips to make life easier...

Kim Komando shares several technological tricks to help people planning their holiday itineraries.

(Pexels File Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Did you know if you turn an Amazon shipping bag inside out, there’s a strip you can pull to reseal it for returns? Good to know when a holiday gift arrives and it’s nothing like the picture online. That’s just one easy holiday planning trick to try ahead of Christmas 2024.

There are all kinds of little tips and tricks that can make the busiest time of year a little easier to manage. I’ve got your back.

This shopping strategy makes for easy holiday planning

Ho-ho-hope your packages arrive on time: Gmail’s package tracking now includes real-time updates. On your phone, tap Menu > Settings.

Look for General settings (Android) or Data privacy (Apple) and toggle on Package tracking at the bottom.

Hide-and-seek: You’re shopping online for your kiddo or spouse and they walk in. Quick! Hide your open browser windows. On a PC: Windows key + M. (Use Windows key + Shift + M to reopen.) On a Mac: Cmd + Option + H + M. Phew, no spoilers.

Amazon’s secret 20% discount: Send your old tech to Amazon through its Trade-in Program and get a gift card for the value. They’ll take just about anything — it doesn’t even need to work. But if you trade in Amazon gear like a Kindle, eero or Fire TV Stick, you’ll get 20% off a new, qualifying device.

Drop the drop shippers: On Etsy, the whole purpose is to buy something handmade. If you’re not sure what you’re getting is legit, check if it’s genuine or mass-produced junk by doing a reverse image search. Click on the item’s image, then drag and drop it into Google Images. Major red flag: You see the exact same thing on other sites.

Easy holiday planning at home

Focus! Blurry pics are a bummer. Sometimes your phone’s cam picks the wrong spot. For a quick reset, tap the area on your screen you want to be the clearest. It’s an effective, easy holiday planning tool for photographers. No ruined family photos this year!

I’m B-side myself: Make a playlist with your fam so you’re not bickering over the music on Christmas morning. For Spotify, open the app, then head to Your Library and select the playlist. Tap the three dots in the top right > Share to send it. In Apple Music, go to Library > Playlists > three dots (upper right) > Share Playlist. Jingle all the way!

Family visiting? Keep your steamy romance novels on lock by creating a passkey for your Kindle. Tap the three dots (upper right) and go to Settings > Device Options > Device Passcode. Your passcode can be up to 12 digits long. That’s a hot and easy holiday planning trick!

Related: It’s smart to lock your computer down, too

Easy holiday planning on the road

Flying away? Uber’s got three new features to make your airport trips easier. The first, UberXXL, gets you a bigger car with extra trunk space for groups. The second, UberX Share, allows you to pay 25% by sharing a ride with someone heading your way. It’s available now at select airports. And finally, with Uber Reserve, you can have a car waiting for you when you land.

Synced your phone to a rental car? Wipe your data so the next driver doesn’t get your texts. On the car’s infotainment system, go to Settings and look for a factory reset option. Every car’s system is different, so check the manual or ask the rental company if you can’t find it.

Over the river and through the woods: See the best time to leave for Grandma’s house (or anywhere else) without arguing. In Apple Maps, press the Now button on the left to open a calendar. In Google Maps, tap the three dots at the top right. For both, select Leave/Depart at or Arrive by and hit Done.

Track your luggage with your airline’s app: Open the app’s Menu > Track my bags. The naming will vary depending on the airline. Enter your reservation or tag number, and you’ll get updates along its journey.

Or use a tracker: For me, this is the most reliable option when it comes to easy holiday planning on the road. Apple’s AirTags are ideal if you have an iPhone, Mac or iPad. The Tile 2-pack is Android compatible and has a tracker for your luggage and one to slide into your wallet.

Related: There’s one place during your travels an AirTag won’t work

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

If you enjoyed this easy holiday planning guide, good news: Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech. Liked this article on how to use a free AI trip planner? Check this out.

Copyright 2025, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.

12 easy, techy ways to make the holiday smoother