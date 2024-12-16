PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in Mesa for about six hours on Monday after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Country Club Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred between Alma School and Dobson roads around 6:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The freeway didn’t reopen until the noon hour, officials said.

No other details were made available.

