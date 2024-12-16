Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

East Valley freeway reopens 6 hours after fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision

Dec 16, 2024, 6:59 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in Mesa for about six hours on Monday after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The freeway was closed at Country Club Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred between Alma School and Dobson roads around 6:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The freeway didn’t reopen until the noon hour, officials said.

No other details were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona, seen offering pizza to media members in October 2023, believ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona congressman on stopgap government funding bill: ‘It’s going to pass’

Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona said he’s confident that Congress will pass a continuing resolution to avert a shutdown before Friday's deadline.

3 minutes ago

Tempe police arrested suspected porch pirate Ramon Lopez as part of the Operation Secret Santa holi...

KTAR.com

Better watch out, porch pirates: Tempe police nab suspect through Operation Secret Santa

Police in Tempe arrested a suspected porch pirate on Sunday as part of a holiday crime crackdown called Operation Secret Santa.

2 hours ago

Miles for Military bring 2 Phoenix servicemen home this week...

Serena O'Sullivan

Nonprofit helps Arizona service members pay for flights home for the holidays

A nonprofit called Miles for Military helps active-duty service members return home for the holiday. This Friday, several from Phoenix are arriving.

4 hours ago

3D Barrier Bags Chandler Arizona manufacturing technology...

Serena O'Sullivan

New manufacturing facility in Chandler industrial park set to bring job opportunities

There's a new manufacturing facility in Chandler thanks to 3D Barrier Bags, a company that creates high-performance vapor moisture barrier bags.

4 hours ago

identity theft...

Kevin Stone

ADOT detectives identify suspect in identity theft case, clear motorist’s good name

Arizona Department of Transportation investigators recently helped identify a man suspected of identity theft and clear a motorist’s good name.

5 hours ago

Powerball ticket Scottsdale...

Danny Shapiro

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Safeway in Scottsdale

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Safeway at 64th Street and Greenway Road in Scottsdale on Monday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

East Valley freeway reopens 6 hours after fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision