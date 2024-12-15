PHOENIX — A driver died after his vehicle crashed through a chain-link fence and dropped 30 feet onto Interstate 17 in Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene near the road’s interstate ramps on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. to find three vehicles involved with two men in critical condition.

Investigators learned that Daniel Jacobs, 30, was allegedly traveling east on Indian School Road when he ran through a red light at the access road, crashing into a vehicle that was headed south on the access road.

Jacobs’ vehicle continued off the roadway and through the fence, landing on southbound I-17 following the drop, Phoenix PD Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

There, a southbound vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man collided with Jacobs’ fallen Infiniti sedan. The other vehicles involved were both trucks.

Jacobs died at the hospital on Saturday, and the driver of the vehicle he first collided with was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. Both had to be extricated from their vehicles.

No injuries were reported for the driver on the interstate.

No other details were released.

