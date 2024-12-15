PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a head-on crash that left two men dead and two more injured, authorities announced on Sunday.

On Sunday around 1:50 a.m., police responded to the crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Once officers arrived, they found three men suffering from serious injuries.

Two of the men, 35-year-old Erick Segura and 37-year-old Alonso Franco, were later determined to be dead by firefighters. Two more individuals, a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized. The identities of the hospitalized individuals were not released.

What do police believe led up to the crash?

Police believe the 28-year-old man was by himself and was driving a Chevrolet Camaro that was headed eastbound on Indian School Road. He was in the curb lane and tried to move around a car going much slower than him, authorities said.

He then oversteered to the point where he ended up in the westbound lanes and he crashed head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Segura, with two other passengers inside the vehicle.

The 28-year-old man is recovering after multiple surgeries, according to authorities.

Segura and his backseat passenger, Franco, both died. The 16-year-old boy was sitting in the front and suffered a broken arm. He was taken to a hospital.

No other information was made available.

