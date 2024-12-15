PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after an assault followed by an hourslong barricade in a Scottsdale apartment complex, according to authorities.

The suspect, who was identified as 54-year-old Stephen Ashburn, physically assaulted and threatened a victim with a gun around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

After the assault, Ashburn also refused to leave his apartment near 64th Street and Indian School Road, police said.

How did police address barricade in a Scottsdale apartment?

SWAT members with Scottsdale PD responded to the scene and evacuated surrounding apartment units.

Once nearby residents were safely removed from their units, the SWAT team started using chemical munitions to make Ashburn leave the apartment, according to police.

Authorities claimed they used a police drone to see Ashburn was armed with a gun.

After a standoff that lasted hours, Ashburn surrendered to Scottsdale Police around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

He was brought to a hospital for evaluation following the barricade situation. He is now facing numerous charges related to the assault and barricade.

Paramedics evaluated the victim he assaulted, who had minor injuries, police said.

No further details were released as this is an ongoing investigation.

