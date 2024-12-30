PHOENIX — No Arizona cities were ranked in WalletHub’s top 20 “Best Cities for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.”

WalletHub rated the top-100 most populated cities in the United States based on the following three criteria:

Entertainment & Food

Safety & Accessibility

Costs

Across those three metrics, 100 total points were made available for each city. “Entertainment & Food” was the most-heavily weighted at 40 points, whereas “Safety & Accessibility” was weighted at 25 and “Costs” was weighed at 25.

WalletHub researchers then divided those three larger categories into 26 small subcategories, ranging from how popular it is to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the area to the legality of fireworks.

Scottsdale scored 59.24 total points to come in at No. 22, just behind Boston, Philadelphia and Irvine, California.

The city east of Phoenix made famous for its upscale golf courses and resorts struggled in terms of affordability (72nd) but made up for it with its “Entertainment & Food” (29th) and “Safety and Accessibility” (33rd) rankings.

The report released on Dec. 10 ranked the rest of the Arizona cities outside of the top 60.

Chandler was next on the list with a ranking of No. 67, while Tucson came in at No. 69 in the country.

Mesa was further down the list, sliding in at No. 72 while Phoenix was No. 78, Gilbert was No. 88 and Glendale was second to last on the list at No. 98.

What are the top cities to visit for New Year’s Eve?

New York, Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas and Chicago all made up the top five in 2024.

“Celebrating New Year’s Eve in the right city can turn the holiday into a truly magical experience,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a release.

“The best cities for New Year’s celebrations have clear skies and some of the best fireworks displays around. The top cities also offer an abundance of highly-rated, affordable dining options, along with a vibrant nightlife and plenty of activities to make your transition into the new year a memorable one.”

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.