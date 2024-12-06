Close
AZ Political Podcast: Did President Biden make a mistake in pardoning his son Hunter Biden?

Dec 6, 2024, 4:30 AM

YouTube video
Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — This week on the AZ Political Podcast is Republican strategist Sean Noble, the founding partner of the political consulting firm DC London.

Sean spent time walking the halls of Congress as chief of staff to former Rep. John Shadegg (R-AZ).

Even though he wasn’t the starting pitcher we planned on, Sean still delivers: giving us his thoughts on President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter — including what Joe Biden can do, post-pardon, to fix his legacy. (It involves giving another pardon — to the person you’d least expect!)

Sean explains why he thinks Arizona Democrats should be concerned about their future electoral chances and why he thinks the same thing for Democrats at the national level: He believes there’s a high likelihood that the usual midterm cycle — which sees the out-of-power party retake Congress — won’t happen in 2026 for the Dems.

And we discuss who may run for governor of Arizona — from both the Democratic and Republican Party — in 2026. It’s an interesting list — that’s just a part of a very interesting AZ Political Podcast.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

AZ Political Podcast: Did President Biden make a mistake in pardoning his son Hunter Biden?