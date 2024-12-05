Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Outgoing DNC chair Jaime Harrison pushes back against critics of ‘identity politics’

Dec 5, 2024, 6:36 PM

FILE - Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential nomi...

FILE - Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the Reno Events Center, Oct. 31, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/David Calvert, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Calvert, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison delivered a steadfast defense of his party’s commitment to racial equity Thursday, drawing on his own identity as a Black man to push back forcefully against critics who say Democrats need to abandon “identity politics.”

People of color need to see Democrats fighting for them, and that “cannot be the excuse for why we win or lose,” Harrison said in a passionate speech to state Democratic chairs meeting in Arizona.

“When I wake up in the morning, when I look in the mirror, when I step out the door, I can’t rub this off,” he said, waving his hand in front of his face. “This is who I am. This is how the world perceives me.”

“That is my identity,” he continued. “And it is not politics. It is my life. And the people that I need in the party, that I need to stand up for me, have to recognize that. You cannot run away from that.”

Harrison’s four-year tenure will end early next year. He twice suggested he has more grievances he’s itching to get off his chest, saying “the muzzle comes off” the day after his replacement is elected on Feb. 1. He has no plans to endorse a replacement.

“That’s it for you all,” Harrison said later as he wrapped up his speech. “Because I’m saving the rest for my book. And I am naming names.”

Democrats are having a fierce debate over the reasons Vice President Kamala Harris lost decisively to President-elect Donald Trump and the path forward for a party that will be locked out of the White House and Congressional majorities. Some have argued the party has become too politically correct and overly focused on appealing to voters based on their identity.

Harris would have been the first woman, the first Black woman and the first person of southeast Asian descent to be elected U.S. president. But she did not emphasize her race or gender in her presidential campaign.

Trump, however, talked extensively about Harris’ race even as many of his allies pleaded for him to avoid stoking racial animus.

AP (New)

FILE - Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Martin O'Malley testifies on Capitol Hill...

Associated Press

The DNC chair candidates discuss Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and winning Latino voters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Four people are running to be the next Democratic National Committee chair, looking to take on the task of reinvigorating a party demoralized by a second loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Others may still get into the race as the party reckons with the 2024 election, which saw Trump gain with […]

22 hours ago

doomsday mom arizona case...

Associated Press

‘Doomsday Mom’ found competent to stand trial for murder conspiracies in Arizona

"Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was found competent on to stand trial on additional charges in Arizona.

2 days ago

FILE - Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential nomi...

Associated Press

Outgoing DNC chair Jaime Harrison pushes back against critics of ‘identity politics’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison delivered a steadfast defense of his party’s commitment to racial equity Thursday, drawing on his own identity as a Black man to push back forcefully against critics who say Democrats need to abandon “identity politics.” People of color need to see Democrats fighting for them, […]

2 days ago

FILE - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs celebrates passages of abortion ballot measure surrounded by Democr...

Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks to undo 15-week abortion ban that conflicts with expanded access in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Reproductive rights advocates sued Arizona on Tuesday to undo a 15-week abortion ban that conflicts with a constitutional amendment recently approved by voters to expand access up to fetal viability. The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on […]

4 days ago

Attendance Clerk Katrice Grant speaks to siblings Melanie Pacheco, 8, left, and Marilynn Pacheco, 5...

Associated Press

Native American students miss school at higher rates. It only got worse during the pandemic

SAN CARLOS, Ariz. (AP) — After missing 40 days of school last year, Tommy Betom, 10, is on track this year for much better attendance. The importance of showing up has been stressed repeatedly at school — and at home. When he went to school last year, he often came home saying the teacher was […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona grand jury indicts pair for alleged school voucher fraud

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted two out-of-state residents for allegedly applying to the state’s private school voucher program as parents to 50 children – 43 of whom did not exist – and receiving more than $110,000. The duo collected the money by submitting false, forged or fraudulent documents and spent it […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Outgoing DNC chair Jaime Harrison pushes back against critics of ‘identity politics’