PHOENIX — Mesa Community College was temporarily placed on lockdown for a police incident on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The campus at Southern Avenue and Dobson Road was locked down at 3:50 p.m., according to a social media post from the school. The school lifted the lockdown about 30 minutes later.

The lockdown stemmed from a nearby crash between two vehicles that was due to a domestic violence issue, the Mesa Police Department said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

A man involved in the crash was believed to be in the area on foot, prompting the lockdowns.

The off-ramp and two lanes of westbound U.S. 60 at Dobson Road also were closed temporarily due to the incident.

The situation is still active and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

CORRECTION: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly indicated that a nearby Banner hospital was placed on lockdown.

