Least festive states: Arizona in top 5, new report claims...

PHOENIX — The infamous green Grinch may be known for living on a snowy mountain, but he’d find a welcoming home in the Arizona desert, according to a new report.

It’s not just because the titular Dr. Suess character known for hating Christmas is green and prickly, which means he’d fit right in with the native saguaros.

It’s also because because Arizona is one of the top three least festive states, according to national data commissioned and collected by the Global Casino Association.

How did the study discover the most and least festive states in 2024?

The findings are according to a survey of 3,000 Americans who were asked various questions, such as:

How festive would you describe yourself on a scale of 0-10?

How much do you decorate for Christmas?

How often do you listen to Christmas music during the holiday season?

Other questions put respondents’ feet to the Christmas hearth fire by asking about mall Santas, holiday events, Christmas-themed clothing, cooking and festive movies.

Why is Arizona one of the least festive states in 2024?

The answers to these questions determined where each state fell on the report’s Christmas Spirit Index.

Data analysts pinpointed the “holiday spirit capitals” as well as the “bah humbug hotspots,” according to findings.

The way Arizonans responded to the Christmas-themed questions determined the state’s low ranking in terms of festive cheer.

For example, Arizona residents who responded to the survey said they don’t visit mall Santas.

Furthermore, Arizonans gave themselves 5/10 ranking when asked to quantify their Christmas spirit.

The state capitol also came in at No. 26 in a list of 37 of the country’s biggest cities.

Altogether, Arizona’s Christmas Spirit Index came in at 16.8 out of 100.

