Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bah, humbug: Here’s why Arizona is ranked high on a list of ‘grinchiest’ states

Dec 23, 2024, 4:30 AM

Least festive states: Arizona in top 5, new report claims...

When it comes to the holiday season, Arizonans have more in common with the grinch than Santa Claus, according to a new report. (File Photos: National Park Service, left, Pexels, right)

(File Photos: National Park Service, left, Pexels, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The infamous green Grinch may be known for living on a snowy mountain, but he’d find a welcoming home in the Arizona desert, according to a new report.

It’s not just because the titular Dr. Suess character known for hating Christmas is green and prickly, which means he’d fit right in with the native saguaros.

It’s also because because Arizona is one of the top three least festive states, according to national data commissioned and collected by the Global Casino Association.

How did the study discover the most and least festive states in 2024?

The findings are according to a survey of 3,000 Americans who were asked various questions, such as:

RELATED STORIES

  • How festive would you describe yourself on a scale of 0-10?
  • How much do you decorate for Christmas?
  • How often do you listen to Christmas music during the holiday season?

Other questions put respondents’ feet to the Christmas hearth fire by asking about mall Santas, holiday events, Christmas-themed clothing, cooking and festive movies.

Why is Arizona one of the least festive states in 2024?

The answers to these questions determined where each state fell on the report’s Christmas Spirit Index.

Data analysts pinpointed the “holiday spirit capitals” as well as the “bah humbug hotspots,” according to findings.

The way Arizonans responded to the Christmas-themed questions determined the state’s low ranking in terms of festive cheer.

For example, Arizona residents who responded to the survey said they don’t visit mall Santas.

Furthermore, Arizonans gave themselves 5/10 ranking when asked to quantify their Christmas spirit.

The state capitol also came in at No. 26 in a list of 37 of the country’s biggest cities.

Altogether, Arizona’s Christmas Spirit Index came in at 16.8 out of 100.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

10 seconds ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

57 minutes ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

2 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

3 hours ago

affordable housing project...

Serena O'Sullivan

Affordable Glendale housing community that turns shipping containers into homes under construction

Construction of a new affordable housing project in Glendale is underway. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has high hopes for Legacy Village.

7 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Bah, humbug: Here’s why Arizona is ranked high on a list of ‘grinchiest’ states