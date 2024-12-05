Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Very good boy sniffs out fentanyl, other drugs during traffic stop in Arizona

Dec 5, 2024, 8:25 AM

Odin alerted an officer to a stash of drugs, including about 40,000 fentanyl pills, in northern Arizona on Dec. 3, 2024. (Prescott Valley Police Department Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A northern Arizona police dog helped sniff out a stash of illegal drugs, including thousands of fentanyl pills, during a traffic stop this week, authorities said.

The discovery was made after an officer stopped a vehicle near State Route 69 and Enterprise Parkway around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Odin, a member of the department’s K-9 Unit, caught a whiff of something amiss with the vehicle and alerted the officer.

What drugs were found in vehicle flagged by Arizona police dog?

A subsequent search uncovered approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills, 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and a firearm, police said.

The vehicle’s two occupants, whose names were not released, were arrested and booked on drug-related charges into the Yavapai County jail in Prescott.

No other details about the case were released.

Prescott Valley is a town east of Prescott with approximately 50,000 residents. It is situated about 90 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The local police department there touted a similar K-9 achievement involving police dog named Kato earlier this year.

Very good boy sniffs out fentanyl, other drugs during traffic stop in Arizona