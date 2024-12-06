Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New program provides esophageal cancer screenings to Arizona firefighters

Dec 6, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Dec 6, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

A new partnership between CAMFA and Esoguard, a DNA test company, will provide affordable esophageal cancer screenings to firefighters.

(Pixabay File Photo)

Roxanne De La Rosa's Profile Picture

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Years of smoke exposure can be dangerous for firefighters, which is why Arizona authorities are looking for new ways to keep them safe.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) is now taking action to provide affordable esophageal cancer screenings to firefighters.

CAFMA recently partnered with Esoguard, a company that offers DNA tests that help detect abnormal esophageal cells in their early stages.

The test can also screen for Barrett’s esophagus, a condition that causes the lining of the esophagus to thicken, which can lead to cancer.

Why firefighters need cancer screenings

Flames aren’t the only hazard firefighters face when they’re on the job. Carcinogens are also a huge risk.

This makes fire service personnel especially vulnerable to esophageal cancer and other cancers, such as:

  • Multiple myeloma
  • Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
  • Skin cancer
  • Malignant melanoma
  • Brain cancer
  • Prostate cancer
  • Colon cancer
  • Leukemia

In fact, firefighters face a 62% higher chance of being diagnosed with esophageal cancer compared to the general population.

On top of that, they also are 39% more likely to die from this specific type of cancer than people who work in other fields.

As a result, these free cancer screenings can help improve the health of firefighters, according to CAFMA.

Sixty CAFMA firefighters received free screenings through the new program as of Wednesday.

CAFMA’s interim fire chief, John Feddema, said he’s excited about this new strategy to protect firefighters.

“This partnership reflects our efforts to protect our firefighters from the hidden dangers they face on the job,” Feddema said in a Wednesday news release. “Offering affordable access to this important test is just one way we can proactively reduce the risk of cancer in our ranks.”

