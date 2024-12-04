PHOENIX – Westbound Loop 303 was closed for several hours Wednesday night after a crash at Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway reopened before Thursday morning rush hour.

No other details about the collision were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.