Westbound Loop 303 closed for several hours after after crash at I-17

Dec 4, 2024, 7:18 PM | Updated: Dec 5, 2024, 6:16 am

The westbound Loop 303 is closed at Interstate 17 near 51st Avenue in Phoenix due to a vehicle cras...

A crash closed Loop 303 at Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by ADOT)

(Photo by ADOT)

PHOENIX – Westbound Loop 303 was closed for several hours Wednesday night after a crash at Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway reopened before Thursday morning rush hour.

No other details about the collision were made available.

