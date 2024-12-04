Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Preliminary report offers new details in plane crash that killed 5 people near Falcon Field

Dec 4, 2024, 4:24 PM

A plane crashed that hit a vehicle near Falcon Field in Mesa on Nov. 5, 2024. (ABC15 Arizona Photo)

BY ABC15.COM STAFF


MESA, AZ — A preliminary NTSB report provides some details on the moments before a small plane crashed and killed five people near Falcon Field in November.

According to the report, the occupants were heading to Provo, Utah for a college basketball game and intended to return to the Valley the same night.

After fueling the plane, Air Traffic Control cleared the pilot for the flight. Security video showed the plane accelerating on the runway until 3,000 feet before the plane “struck the airport perimeter fence located about 600 ft beyond the departure end of the runway before it continued across a roadway.”

“The data showed that during takeoff, the airplane had accelerated to about 130 knots before it began to decelerate. No engine anomalies were noticed in the data,” said the report.

Aerial footage showed the plane on fire and at least one damaged vehicle that was involved.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

