Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT granted $27 million to improve I-40 connections to Navajo Nation capital

Dec 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

The Arizona Department of Transportation will receive a $27.5 million grant to improve two Intersta...

The Arizona Department of Transportation will receive a $27.5 million grant to improve two Interstate 40 connections to Window Rock. (ADOT X photo)

(ADOT X photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will receive a $27.5 million grant to improve two Interstate 40 connections to Window Rock, the Navajo Nation capital, according to a news release.

The grant will be used to help replace four bridges that connect to Navajo Nation Route 12 in Window Rock at milepost 357 and Grant Road in Lupton at milepost 359. The project is scheduled for 2027, according to the release. 

“Upgrading these interchanges that are so critical to those living in and traveling through the Navajo Nation will help safely connect Arizonans and empower our state’s economy,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said.

RELATED STORIES

The grant is part of a $48.6 million project by ADOT to improve highway safety and traffic flow on the I-40 and received support from state and Navajo Nation leaders.

“Together, we will elevate the vertical connections within our landscapes, embodying the unwavering spirit of the Navajo Nation – a spirit rooted in connectivity, progress and a shared future,” the Navajo Department of Transportation said. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

57 minutes ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

2 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

3 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

5 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

7 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

ADOT granted $27 million to improve I-40 connections to Navajo Nation capital