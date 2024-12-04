PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will receive a $27.5 million grant to improve two Interstate 40 connections to Window Rock, the Navajo Nation capital, according to a news release.

The grant will be used to help replace four bridges that connect to Navajo Nation Route 12 in Window Rock at milepost 357 and Grant Road in Lupton at milepost 359. The project is scheduled for 2027, according to the release.

“Upgrading these interchanges that are so critical to those living in and traveling through the Navajo Nation will help safely connect Arizonans and empower our state’s economy,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said.

The grant is part of a $48.6 million project by ADOT to improve highway safety and traffic flow on the I-40 and received support from state and Navajo Nation leaders.

“Together, we will elevate the vertical connections within our landscapes, embodying the unwavering spirit of the Navajo Nation – a spirit rooted in connectivity, progress and a shared future,” the Navajo Department of Transportation said.

