PHOENIX — Neighbor and Satellite Coffee, two Phoenix companies, have teamed up for a new showroom, according to a press release.

The new showroom, located on Central Avenue and Medlock Drive, will be used as an outdoor space where customers can enjoy coffee, tea and pastries while sitting in lounge chairs.

The two companies will celebrate their new venture with a grand opening event on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Neighbor designs outdoor furniture such as couches, lounge chairs and coffee tables. Satellite Coffee, a company under kitchen and café Ollie Vaughn’s, serves tea, coffee and pastries.

“What began as coffee runs and breakfasts between local business owners has evolved into a welcoming space where Phoenix’s homegrown talent truly shines,” Neighbor CEO Nick Arambula said.

What will be at the grand opening event?

The event will feature prize giveaways that include $1,000 and $2,500 gift cards and acorn lanterns from Neighbor. Satellite Coffee will be serving breakfast sandwiches and burritos from Ollie Vaughn’s.

