Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale man sentenced for role in drug trafficking organization

Dec 4, 2024, 1:00 PM

An Avondale man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in a drug trafficking organization. ...

An Avondale man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in a drug trafficking organization. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Avondale man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in a drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced on Tuesday.

Heriberto Lopez-Landeros, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 5.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

RELATED STORIES

Why was Avondale man sentenced to 14 years in prison?

Authorities said Lopez-Landeros was the leader of an Arizona drug trafficking organization that was importing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin from Mexico and had recruited truck drivers to transport the drugs throughout the U.S.

During a year-long investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, authorities said they seized drugs that were connected to Lopez-Landeros that included 83 kilograms of methamphetamine, 12 kilograms of fentanyl and 645 grams of heroin.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan McCarthy handled the prosecution while U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan handled the sentencing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

2 hours ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

3 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

4 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

6 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

8 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Avondale man sentenced for role in drug trafficking organization