Avondale man sentenced for role in drug trafficking organization

PHOENIX — An Avondale man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in a drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced on Tuesday.

Heriberto Lopez-Landeros, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 5.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Why was Avondale man sentenced to 14 years in prison?

Authorities said Lopez-Landeros was the leader of an Arizona drug trafficking organization that was importing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin from Mexico and had recruited truck drivers to transport the drugs throughout the U.S.

During a year-long investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, authorities said they seized drugs that were connected to Lopez-Landeros that included 83 kilograms of methamphetamine, 12 kilograms of fentanyl and 645 grams of heroin.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan McCarthy handled the prosecution while U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan handled the sentencing.

