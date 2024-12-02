Hunter Biden pardon prompts response from Arizona CD4 Rep....

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrat reacts to President Joe Biden pardoning his son despite previous promise not to

Dec 2, 2024, 11:30 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A top Arizona Democrat disapproves of President Joe Biden’s recent decision to renege on his promise not to use his political power to benefit his family members.

U.S. Rep Greg Stanton said Biden’s Sunday decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, of his felony gun and tax convictions was a mistake.

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong,” Stanton said on X about an hour after the decision was announced.

What’s the story behind the Hunter Biden pardon?

While issuing the pardon, Biden said the justice system was being used as a political weapon against his son.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice,” Biden said in a statement.

The pardon saves the younger Biden from being sentenced in two separate federal cases. His court dates were set weeks in the future.

Now, the president’s intervention will save his son from possibly spending time in prison. He won’t be held accountable for any possible crimes since 2014.

What did Greg Stanton say about Hunter Biden pardon?

Stanton strongly disagreed with Biden’s belief that he saved his son from Republican political attacks.

“This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution,” Biden said. “Hunter committed felonies and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

This wasn’t the first time Stanton has publicly criticized Biden. Back in July, he called on the president to drop out of the presidential race.

Donald Trump pardon would prompt equal criticism to Hunter Biden pardon

Stanton expanded upon his stance in a Monday interview with CNN. He said it’s vital to reject claims that the U.S. Department of Justice has been politically weaponized.

“I think it’s important that we try to show support for the professionals in the Department of Justice who are trying to do the right thing … for justice in America, even involving family members of the most powerful people in this in this country,” Stanton told CNN.

He said he’d be just as critical if President-elect Donald Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony accounts, were to use his political powers to issue self-serving pardons.

“If he makes any moves in the future to try to undermine that, that would be the wrong thing as well,” Stanton said of Trump. “As a member of Congress, I’ve got to call it where I see it, whether it’s a Republican president or a Democratic president, about these types of decisions.”

